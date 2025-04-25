Fantasy Football
Dillon Gabriel News: Going to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Cleveland was expected to leave this draft with at least one quarterback, but Gabriel wasn't the prospect most anticipated. Gabriel had a lengthy college career with three productive stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon to make him the NCAA's all-time leader in total touchdowns (189). An undersized southpaw (5-foot-11, 205), Gabriel possesses legitimate NFL arm strength and has a great feel in the pocket. Gabriel has 63 starts to his credit and learned several different offenses in college, which bodes well for the mental transition to the league. It's unlikely that Gabriel develops into a starter in the NFL, but it was worth a shot for the Browns to take a shot on him at this stage.

