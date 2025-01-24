Dillon Gabriel News: Set to feature in Senior Bowl

Gabriel will partake in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, per NFL.com.

Gabriel closed out his college career with a pair of solid showings in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, combining for 582 passing yards and six passing touchdowns against Penn State and eventual national champions Ohio State. The senior is a bit older than many of the quarterbacks in this class at age 24 as part of the 2019 recruiting class, but he's proven he can win everywhere he played. His first three campaigns came at UCF, though his third was shortened due to an injury, and 2020 was the COVID season, allowing him to utilize an extra year of college eligibility. He transferred to Oklahoma before the 2022 campaign and compiled 6,823 passing yards and a 55:12 TD:INT ratio while racking up 182 rush attempts for 688 yards and 18 touchdowns over two seasons in Norman. Gabriel elected to enter the portal again prior to 2024 and eventually joined Oregon, going on to amass a career-best 3,857 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and six interceptions over 14 games. He'll now head to the NFL level, where he's projected to land somewhere in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a bit undersized at just 5-foot-11, but height isn't viewed as the barrier to entry it once was at the quarterback position.