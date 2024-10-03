Diontae Johnson Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Johnson (ankle) is participating in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Johnson sat out Wednesday's practice due to an ankle issue, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales offered optimism that the veteran wideout would be available Week 5. Carolina may simply be exercising caution with Johnson, who played through a groin injury Week 4. In the Panthers' last two games, both of which featured Andy Dalton under center, Johnson has combined for 15 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets. Even practicing in a limited capacity Thursday would signify an improvement for Johnson, as he works to gain clearance for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears.