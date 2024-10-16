Diontae Johnson Injury: Held out of Wednesday's practice

Johnson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Johnson has managed to play through his ankle injury in consecutive games, though he was limited in practice leading up to Carolina's loss to the Falcons in Week 6. The veteran wideout led the Panthers in receiving versus Atlanta, securing six of 10 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown while playing 89 percent of offensive snaps. Panthers head coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that Johnson is expected to practice Thursday, so the 28-year-old's availability for this Sunday's game in Washington doesn't appear to be in much peril.