Diontae Johnson Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Johnson (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On top of the ankle issue, Johnson has also been dealing with hamstring and rib injuries, which caused him to miss practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday. It's unclear how close to 100 percent Johnson is, but he's trending toward being active Sunday. Johnson has drawn a team-leading 43 targets across four starts with Andy Dalton under center, cementing himself as a locked-in fantasy starter.