Diontae Johnson Injury: Listed as questionable

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

He played through an ankle injury the past two weeks but is now listed with hamstring and rib injuries as well. Johnson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to limited participation at the end of the week, which gives the impression he's truly questionable ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. An absence would leave more playing time for WR Jonathan Mingo while boosting the target-share projections for nearly every other piece of Carolina's offense, including WRs Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders.