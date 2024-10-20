Diontae Johnson News: Active as expected Sunday

Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Commanders, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The oft-injured veteran wideout was said to be trending toward active status in reports issued earlier in the weekend, and Johnson's availability is now confirmed. As such, Johnson will continue to operate as the top on-paper target for veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton, who's helped facilitate a 24-306-3 line on 43 targets for the talented pass catcher over his first four games as the starting quarterback.