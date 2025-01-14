Diontae Johnson News: Cut by Houston

The Texans waived Johnson on Tuesday.

The Texans appear comfortable with a wideout group of Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie for the remainder of the postseason. Claimed off waivers from the Ravens on Dec. 23, Johnson played a total of 38 offensive snaps for the Texans across two contests, the Week 18 regular-season finale (22) and last Saturday's wild-card playoff win over the Chargers (16). He ended up accumulating three catches for 24 scoreless yards in the two games. Johnson will now be looking for a fourth team this season, though it would be somewhat shocking to see a playoff team add Johnson to its roster at this stage of the season. The 28-year-old has worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh, Carolina, Baltimore and Houston in the last calendar year.