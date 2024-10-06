Diontae Johnson News: Disappointing numbers in loss

Johnson secured three of six targets for 23 yards in the Panthers' 36-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards.

The chemistry demonstrated by Johnson and Andy Dalton over the previous two games wasn't anywhere to be found Sunday against an aggressive Bears defense. Johnson's pedestrian numbers were almost certainly a byproduct of the matchup, however, and per head coach Dave Canales' postgame comments, it appears the veteran receiver will have a chance to continue working with Dalton in a Week 6 home matchup against the Falcons despite the veteran signal-caller's late-game benching Sunday.