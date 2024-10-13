Diontae Johnson News: Leads CAR in receiving

Johnson (ankle) finished with six receptions (10 targets) for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

Johnson suited up as expected following a bout with a minor ankle injury leading up to Sunday's contest. The veteran wideout served his usual role as the Carolina's No. 1 receiving option, leading the club in every receiving category while cashing in his third touchdown of the season. The longtime Pittsburgh Steeler has not skipped a beat since changing squads this past offseason, generating 340 yards off of 29 receptions (55 targets) through six games. Johnson makes for a fine fantasy play against a soft Washington defense next Sunday.