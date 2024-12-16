Diontae Johnson News: Suspension lifted

Johnson's suspension was lifted by the Ravens on Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson was suspended for Week 15 action due to conduct detrimental to the team, and while the ban has officially ended, the Ravens announced earlier Monday that the wide receiver and the team have mutually agreed to excuse him from team activities this week. It's unclear if Johnson has played his last down with Baltimore, but he had only one catch (on five targets) for six yards in his four appearances for the team.