D.J. Davidson headshot

D.J. Davidson Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday vs. NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Davidson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Davidson injured his shoulder during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. He was a limited participant in practice all week, but it appears he is trending towards being sidelined for Sunday's contest. With Davidson unlikely to play and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) already ruled out, Cory Durden -- who was signed off the Rams' practice squad Monday -- is slated to start on the Giants' defensive line alongside Elijah Chatman and Jordon Riley.

D.J. Davidson
New York Giants
