Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling Confident

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Injury hotspots for Week 14 include the Giants' defense, the Giants' offensive tackles, the Bears' backfield, and the Jets and 49ers in general.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Beneficiaries of added playing time to the injuries listed above will include Jaguars QB Mac Jones, Jets RBs Braleon Allen and Isaiah Davis, 49ers RBs Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor, Bears RB Travis Homer, Browns WR Jamari Thrash, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert and Saints TE Foster Moreau.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb continues battling with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. He has his full range of motion and his strength back. He expects to play Monday night. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine by then." pic.twitter.com/MgbB6h8vAa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 5, 2024

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Meyers, Pickens and Nabers all are mid-week additions to the injury report. In Meyers' case, it sounds promising for him to play. In Nabers' case, not so much. With Pickens, I'm not sure what to think. Picken was a last-second addition to the injury report, Friday afternoon, whereas Nabers and Meyers were added Thursday.

Irving, on the other hand, is dealing with an injury that impacted him during last week's game, though hip pain didn't stop him from running all over the Panthers. He gets another favorable matchup this week, home against the Raiders, which means Rachaad White will be a fantastic lineup option if Irving ends up inactive. Sean Tucker would also be startable in that scenario, for what it's worth.

Late-Afternoon Games

Moore said Friday he expects to play, and Swift also seems to be on the right track for Chicago. Walker, on the other hand, looks no better than 50/50, as he didn't practice this week and didn't exactly get a vote of confidence from coach Mike Macdonald on Friday.

Mike Macdonald says he truly doesn't know if RB Kenneth Walker can play Sunday for #Seahawks at Cardinals. 2 separate injuries. Thinks Michael Dickson will be able to go. Signing the punter to the practice squad is a contingency in case Dickson's back seizes up again, coach says pic.twitter.com/J3QS3JUPgk — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2024

DJ Moore is optimistic that he'll play vs. San Francisco despite being listed as questionable. He injured his quad running a wheel route early vs. Detroit and played through it. Moore: "I play through everything." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 6, 2024

Primetime Games

I'm guessing McConkey plays Sunday night, but it was close to a sure thing the past few weeks when he only had a shoulder injury, whereas the addition of a knee injury seems to have inspired genuine concern about his availability. Ferguson also seems more likely than not to play, but he'll first need to clear protocol after missing two games with what reportedly were some pretty ugly concussion symptoms.

Ladd McConkey isn't making any decision yet about Sunday but as of Thursday, he's going to try his best to play against the Chiefs. https://t.co/BgHUOXQPOQ — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) December 6, 2024

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen