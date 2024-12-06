Fantasy Football
Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling Confident

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling Confident

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on December 6, 2024

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Injury hotspots for Week 14 include the Giants' defense, the Giants' offensive tackles, the Bears' backfield, and the Jets and 49ers in general.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

Beneficiaries of added playing time to the injuries listed above will include Jaguars QB Mac Jones, Jets RBs Braleon Allen and Isaiah Davis, 49ers RBs Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor, Bears RB Travis Homer, Browns WR Jamari Thrash, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert and Saints TE Foster Moreau.

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Meyers, Pickens and Nabers all are mid-week additions to the injury report. In Meyers' case, it sounds promising for him to play. In Nabers' case, not so much. With Pickens, I'm not sure what to think. Picken was a last-second addition to the injury report, Friday afternoon, whereas Nabers and Meyers were added Thursday.

Irving, on the other hand, is dealing with an injury that impacted him during last week's game, though hip pain didn't stop him from running all over the Panthers. He gets another favorable matchup this week, home against the Raiders, which means Rachaad White will be a fantastic lineup option if Irving ends up inactive. Sean Tucker would also be startable in that scenario, for what it's worth.

     

Late-Afternoon Games

Moore said Friday he expects to play, and Swift also seems to be on the right track for Chicago. Walker, on the other hand, looks no better than 50/50, as he didn't practice this week and didn't exactly get a vote of confidence from coach Mike Macdonald on Friday.

   

Primetime Games

I'm guessing McConkey plays Sunday night, but it was close to a sure thing the past few weeks when he only had a shoulder injury, whereas the addition of a knee injury seems to have inspired genuine concern about his availability. Ferguson also seems more likely than not to play, but he'll first need to clear protocol after missing two games with what reportedly were some pretty ugly concussion symptoms.

    

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

     

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
