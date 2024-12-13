D.J. Reed Injury: Officially questionable for Week 15

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Reed (groin) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ulbrich said he's "hopeful" Reed will be cleared to play Week 15, but it sounds like official word on the starting cornerback's status might not be made available until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Reed could benefit from increased impact play opportunities if he's able to play Sunday, with Jacksonville quarterback Mac Jones having thrown five interceptions in his last four starts.