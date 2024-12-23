Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Dealing with calf injury
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Thompson-Robinson sustained a calf injury during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson, who threw two picks versus Cincinnati and was held without a touchdown while racking up 157 passing yards, will start Week 17 if healthy, per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site. Jameis Winston (shoulder) was inactive due to a shoulder injury versus the Bengals, leaving Cleveland potentially in position to lean on Bailey Zappe versus Miami in Week 17 if Thompson-Robinson's injury proves significant. Standout tight end David Njoku (knee) also sustained an injury during the team's Week 16 loss.
