Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Elevated to No. 2 spot

Thompson-Robinson is active as the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Thompson-Robinson has served as the emergency third quarterback for most of the season, with Jameis Winston suiting up on the active roster as the primary backup to Deshaun Watson. The two will swap roles Sunday, giving Thompson-Robinson a better chance to see actual game action than in any previous contest this season. No reason for the switch was immediately provided by head coach Kevin Stefanski, but more information may be provided in coming days. The change could hint that Thompson-Robinson would be the next man up to start in the event the Browns elect to bench the struggling Watson at any point this season.