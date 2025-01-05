Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Gets one drive in finale

Thompson-Robinson completed two of three passes for 13 yards and rushed twice for three yards in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18.

Thompson-Robinson entered for Cleveland's third drive of the game after starter Bailey Zappe threw a pick-six on the second possession. That was it for DTR, who had started and played all of the Browns two previous games. Cleveland's quarterback situation heading into the offseason is a mess, and it's safe to assume Thompson-Robinson will not be part of the solution in 2025. He completed 52 percent (61-of-118) of passes and threw six interceptions over seven games in 2024.