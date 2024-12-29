Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Struggles against Dolphins

Thomson-Robinson completed 24 of 47 pass attempts for 170 yards and one interception while rushing four times for 10 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

Thompson-Robinson continued to struggle in his second consecutive start for Cleveland after committing two turnovers with no touchdowns accounted for in just as many games. The 3-13 Browns have been starting DTR in what can't be explained as a tanking strategy, but certainly feels like one when a healthy Jameis Winston continues to operate as a healthy scratch. Thompson-Robinson figures to continue starting for the Browns in a road tilt against Baltimore next Sunday.