Drake London Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

London (hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London was forced out of this past Sunday's contest versus the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but coach Raheem Morris said afterward that the third-year wide receiver could have returned, per McElhaney. With a limited listing to start Week 17 prep, London has set a good baseline for the rest of the week, but he may need to practice in full Thursday and/or Friday to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Washington.