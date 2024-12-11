Drew Sample News: Leads position group in snaps Monday

Sample was on the field for 49 of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and recorded two receptions for 13 yards on two targets in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Sample comfortably paced Bengals tight ends in playing time, logging more snaps than Mike Gesicki (20), Cam Grandy (17) and Tanner Hudson (14). While it's not out of the ordinary for Sample to lead the group in snaps, he functions primarily as a blocker when he's on the field and typically isn't as involved in the passing game compared to Gesicki and Hudson, both of whom have logged more targets, receptions and receiving yards on the season.