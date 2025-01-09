Durham Smythe News: Involvement plummets in 2024

Smythe failed to secure his lone target during Miami's 32-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Smythe's production totals declined notably due to the ascension of tight end Jonnu Smith in 2024, but to see him finish with just nine catches for 57 yards (on 17 targets) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games was a more significant step back than anticipated. Though Smythe has one year remaining on his contract, the Dolphins have a potential 'out' this offseason for only $2.7 million in dead cap, a route that the team could realistically opt to take.