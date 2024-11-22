Dustin Hopkins News: Makes both kicks in win

Hopkins converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point kick in Thursday's 24-19 win over Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Both of Hopkins' chances came in the first half, before the weather conditions turned the stadium into shaken snow globe. The Browns went for two points after their two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one due to the conditions and the other was also a logical decision based on the score. The Browns' sputtering offense under Deshaun Watson earlier this season was not conducive to kicker scoring, but Hopkins' shaky season continued even as the offense improved in recent weeks with Jameis Winston under center. Hopkins ranks 27th in scoring among kickers with 56 points through 11 games played.