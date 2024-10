Hopkins missed his lone field-goal attempt and only extra-point kick in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati in Week 7.

Hopkins was wide left on a 49-yard field goal attempt and missed left on the extra-point try. He had a strong season for the Browns last year, but things haven't gone as smoothly for the placekicker or the Browns' offense in 2024. Hopkins has missed five kicks in seven games, the same number of misses over 15 games last season.