Dustin Hopkins News: Status as team's kicker shaky

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he continues to view Hopkins as the Browns' kicker, but the team "will work through" evaluating the position this week heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hopkins missed two field-goal attempts during Cleveland's 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 14, and across 13 appearances this season, he's converted just 16 of 25 attempts. The veteran's 64 percent conversion rate stands as the worst mark of his career by a significant margin. The Browns signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad on Tuesday, an indication that continued struggles on Hopkins' part could lead to a changing of the guard.