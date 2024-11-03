Eddie Jackson News: Healthy scratch Week 9

Jackson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against Denver, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Jackson started and played every defensive snap last Sunday versus Cleveland, but he dropped multiple potential interceptions and was burned in coverage, leading to his inactive status this Sunday. Marcus Williams didn't see the field last week, but he's active against the Broncos and will presumably start at safety. The Ravens' secondary will also get a boost by the return of Marlon Humphrey, who sat out last week due to a knee injury.