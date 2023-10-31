IDP Analysis: Week 8 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Molden primarily has played a backup role in Tennessee through his two full seasons as well as half of the current campaign. However, after the team traded away Kevin Byard , a significant amount of snaps and tackles opened up. In Week 8, Molden looked prepared to fill that void, as he managed seven tackles against the Falcons. The Titans also have recently added K'Von Wallace and Terrell Edmunds to the safety position, meaning Molden will have to perform to maintain

Perhaps it's the New York spotlight, but Thibodeaux has gotten some unfair criticism through the first year and a half of his NFL career. His three-sack performance against the Jets on Sunday stands out, but he's emerged as a consistent source of pressure on opposing quarterbacks this year. In addition to having already doubled his sack total from his rookie campaign, Thibodeaux has 10 quarterback hits – including five across his last two games. Both of those marks compare favorably to Aidan Hutchinson 's production.

With the sample size of the 2023 season growing, we continue to see highlight performances on a weekly basis with new stars emerging regularly. We've also seen some changes in playing time occurring with underperformers losing out, while underperforming teams have begun to shift snaps toward younger players. It's an important time to keep our eyes peeled, so let's look at some of the most impressive showings -- and some disappointments -- to this point.

Risers

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE

Elijah Molden, S

David Mayo, LB

In leagues where tackles are king, Mayo is a must-add player this week. He began the season playing exclusively on special teams, but Cody Barton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will be forced to miss at least the next three games. In Barton's first full absence, Mayo racked up nine tackles. That comes after he tallied 11 stops in half of a game after Barton went down. Mayo hasn't managed any peripheral stats in that span, so his value is dependent on scoring system. Even so, he's now locked into a full-time role, making him notable.

Fabian Moreau, CB

Ja'Quan McMillian, LB

Most of the Denver defense could appear on this list, as they've gone from one of the worst units in the league to turning over Patrick Mahomes and company five times in a stunning Week 8 upset. The secondary has been overhauled, and Moreau played on 100 percent of defensive snaps for the second consecutive week Sunday. He has a pass defended in each contest and should have the chance to turn those into picks moving forward.

Meanwhile, McMillian has taken over as the team's slot corner. He's well-regarded by PFF and also has the results to match. Even with a partial workload until Week 8, McMillian has at least six tackles in three games this season and also recorded his first interception of the year against the Chiefs. He's a name worth knowing and could be a breakout performer with Denver likely moving to younger options across the second half of the campaign.

Mack Wilson, LB

Ja'Whaun Bentley exited Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury, and it's difficult to imagine it being a short-term injury given that he was unable to return to the Week 8 matchup. After playing no more than 32 percent of defensive snaps in any of New England's first seven games, his participation rate jumped to 57 percent. He responded with a season-best seven tackles, and he should continue to see plenty of volume so long as Bentley is sidelined.

Fallers

Nick Bosa, DE

Bosa has been one of the best playmakers on the defensive side of the ball since being drafted in 2019, so it's hard to criticize him for a slow start in 2023. However, he has only three sacks in eight games and that is combined with some questions about the 49ers' defensive scheme and coaching decisions. The positive news is that he has 19 quarterback hits – he had 48 in 2022, which translated to 18.5 sacks – so things could improve across the final eight contests.

Eddie Jackson, S

Jackson has been an important contributor to the Chicago defense for the last six years, which has allowed him to maintain plenty of value as an IDP option. Though he won't ever match the heights of his eight interceptions and five defensive touchdowns combined between his first two pro seasons, he has remained a consistent source of tackles, picks and pass breakups as recently as last season. This year, he's struggled with injury, and even in his three games on the field, he has not been his typical self. Duron Harmon started over him Sunday night against the Chargers, and while that isn't likely to stick, it's possible the Bears turn to their younger options to evaluate the roster looking forward to next season and beyond.