Eddy Pineiro News: Makes lone kick vs. Commanders

Pineiro converted on his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

Pineiro saw just one opportunity to kick in Sunday's blowout loss, and this could become a recurring theme with the Panthers' recent offensive struggles. The 29-year-old has now made all 11 of his point-after tries and nine of his 10 field-goal attempts through Carolina's first seven games. He's expected to continue being reliable; however, it's unclear how many kicking opportunities he'll have in Week 8, when the Panthers travel to Denver.