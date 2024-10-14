Elijah Higgins News: Zero targets Sunday

Higgins wasn't targeted and logged 18 of 58 offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-13 loss at Green Bay.

Higgins received a season-low snap share in Week 6, which may have been spurred by an offensive holding penalty in the red zone late in the first half. While he didn't have an official target in a game for the first time this season, a four-yard connection with Kyler Murray in the third quarter was negated by a penalty. Per usual, Trey McBride wasn't lacking in usage, gathering in all eight targets for 96 yards, and he remains atop the tight end depth chart. Higgins has two TDs on seven catches on the campaign, but he offers little else for fantasy GMs if the touchdowns dry up.