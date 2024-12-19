Elijah Molden Injury: Ruled out for TNF

Molden (knee) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Molden wasn't expected to play Thursday due to a knee injury he likely suffered against the Buccaneers this past Sunday. The 2021 third-round pick will look to take advantage of the additional rest and be ready to go for the Chargers' Week 17 clash against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28. Tony Jefferson and Marcus Maye are the top candidates to serve as the Chargers' starting free safety Thursday due to Molden's absence.