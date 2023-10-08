Gameday Injuries: Week 5

The Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Week 4 loss to the Chargers, and he'll be back in his starting role against the Packers on Monday night. Garoppolo opened the practice week with a limited session Thursday before finishing up as a full participant both Friday and Saturday. The veteran's return will push rookie Aidan O'Connell to the No. 2 role, with

We've reached the first week of byes, and despite the fact four teams are off the ledger as a result, we have an eventful injury report heading into Sunday's main slate of games. The day will feature a pair of very noteworthy season debuts, as well as several big names with varying outlooks on Week 5 availability. With plenty to dive into, let's take a look at who's trending toward suiting up or sitting as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Week 4 loss to the Chargers, and he'll be back in his starting role against the Packers on Monday night. Garoppolo opened the practice week with a limited session Thursday before finishing up as a full participant both Friday and Saturday. The veteran's return will push rookie Aidan O'Connell to the No. 2 role, with the rookie apparently having usurped veteran Brian Hoyer for the top backup job.

RUNNING BACKS

The Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Barkley isn't expected to be available. In what would be Barkley's third straight absence, veteran backup Matt Breida, who logged 19 touches in Week 4 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night, is likely to serve as the lead back against one of his former squads, with Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray on hand for complementary snaps.

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor had a busy week that will culminate in the star running back making his season debut for the Colts against the Titans on Sunday. Taylor first resumed practicing Wednesday when Indianapolis opened his 21-day practice window after designating him for a return from the PUP list. With Taylor proving he was past last season's ankle injury and the recovery from his subsequent offseason surgery, the running back and team patched up past differences Saturday and he inked a three-year, $42 million contract extension after being officially activated. As per early Sunday reports, Taylor will be eased in during his first game since Week 15 of last season, although what that will translate to in terms of a snap allotment remains to be seen. Zack Moss naturally will see a downgrade in his fantasy outlook with his teammate's return, but for at least Sunday, Moss may still see a solid share of touches against a tough Titans run defense.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. Jones was able to return from a two-game absence in Week 4 against the Lions but logged only 18 snaps, yet with plenty of time between that Thursday night, Sept. 28 loss and this Week 5 interconference clash, Jones could be set for more involvement if he suits up. If he were to sit out, AJ Dillon would return to a lead back role, with rookie Emanuel Wilson bumping up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after being added to the injury report Friday and then being downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday. As per early Sunday reports, Gibbs will not play versus Carolina. In his absence, Craig Reynolds will bump up to the No. 2 role behind David Montgomery, with both backs potentially in line to see a bump in pass-catching work considering that top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) is also expected to be sidelined.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per Saturday reports, Stevenson is expected to suit up and continue sharing carries with Ezekiel Elliott.

The Broncos' Javonte Williams (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but had worked back to a full practice Friday after starting the week with an absence and progressing to limited participation Thursday. Per early Sunday reports, Williams' final status will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If he's unable to suit up, undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin, who rushed seven times for 72 yards and added 32 yards on three receptions in Week 4 against the Bears when Williams exited early, would be in line to share snaps with veteran Samaje Perine versus New York.

The Ravens' Justice Hill (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers but finished the week with full practice participation Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If Hill isn't able to suit up for a third straight game, Gus Edwards and practice squad call-up Kenyan Drake will handle Baltimore's ground attack versus Pittsburgh.

The Eagles' Rashaad Penny (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams after being added to the injury report Saturday. Even if Penny sits out as appears likely, there won't be any notable fantasy impact since he's already been a healthy scratch in three of the first four games of the season.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are expected to handle any backup snaps behind Christian McCaffrey.

The Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to finish the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. If Ingram is unable to play, rookie Emari Demercado and veteran Corey Clement would be in line to serve as James Conner's backups.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Raiders' Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after only getting a limited Saturday practice in this week. Despite the sparse activity in recent days, the prevailing thought is Adams will be able to suit up for his first opportunity to face his former Packers squad. If he were to reverse course, Jakobi Meyers' already robust role would expand further, while Hunter Renfrow would bump up to the No. 2 receiver spot.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will play Sunday against the Eagles. Kupp's 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday and he was a limited participant that day before finishing the week with back-to-back full sessions. Head coach Sean McVay lauded how well Kupp moved around in practice this week, and as per early Sunday reports, the star receiver isn't expected to have any playing time limitations in his first game since Week 10 of last season. However, what his target share will be in an offense that's seen Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell emerge as productive options for Matthew Stafford remains to be seen.

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, and as per Saturday night reports, the star wideout isn't expected to play. In his expected absence, the likes of Josh Reynolds (groin), tight end Sam LaPorta, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones and even the debuting Jameson Williams are all candidates to see some extra work in the passing game.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after entering the weekend with a questionable tag. One Saturday report already labeled Higgins as being ruled out, and an early Sunday one notes he isn't expected to play but doesn't confirm any change in his official designation yet. Higgins suffered the injury in Cincinnati's Week 4 loss to the Titans and only managed a limited Friday practice this past week. In his likely absence, Tyler Boyd will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, and the likes of Trenton Irwin and rookie sixth-round pick Andrei Iosivas should be prime candidates for complementary snaps behind him.

The Lions' Jameson Williams (not injury related) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but practiced in full all week after seeing his six-game season-opening suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy rescinded to four games. As per early Sunday reports, Williams will make his season debut versus Carolina following his activation from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list Saturday. However, even with fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) not expected to play, Williams reportedly will be limited to about 20 snaps in his debut.

The Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports and Beckham's own statements, the veteran wideout is expected to suit up. If he does return, he'll move back to a starting role alongside rookie Zay Flowers.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. With Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) listed as doubtful and not expected to play, Reynolds should be in line for an elevated role if he's able to suit up.

The Ravens' Rashod Bateman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in full all week following a Week 4 absence due to a hamstring injury. Bateman should slide back into a No. 3 role upon his return if Odell Beckham is able to suit up as expected following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore should share Burks' downfield routes, with athletic, field-stretching tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo also a candidate to help in that regard.

The Texans' John Metchie III (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but worked back to a full practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Metchie is expected to play and serve in his usual No. 4 receiver role.

The Panthers' Jonathan Mingo is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a Week 4 absence due to a concussion. In his return, Mingo should resume No. 3 receiver duties behind Adam Theilen and DJ Chark and push Terrace Marshall back to a No. 4 role.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full Friday following two limited sessions in the wake of a Week 4 absence due to a shin injury. In his return, Jennings should resume No. 3 receiver duties behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and bump Ray-Ray McCloud back to a No. 4 role.

The Eagles' Quez Watkins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Watkins may find himself rotating some of his No. 3 receiver snaps with Olamide Zaccheaus, considering the latter played well two games ago against the Buccaneers.

TIGHT ENDS

The Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward are likely to handle most of the tight end duties versus Baltimore.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, Foster Moreau, who's slated to return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, is likely to move into the No. 1 tight end role, with veteran Jimmy Graham serving as his backup.

The Bengals' Irv Smith is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with back-to-back full practices following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Smith should slide back into the top role at the position and bump Drew Sample back to a No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Saints' Foster Moreau is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after putting in a full practice week following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. Moreau is expected to slot into the top tight end role versus New England with Juwan Johnson (calf) ruled out for the contest.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bellinger can't play, veteran Lawrence Cager will move up to the No. 2 role behind Darren Waller versus Miami.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing the first four games of the season with a foot injury.

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Per early Sunday reports, Awuzie will be a game-time decision.

The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers.

The Jets' D.J. Reed (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Safeties

The Lions' Brian Branch (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders.

The Saints' Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jets' Tony Adams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Titans' Elijah Molden is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Per early Sunday reports, Hendrickson is expected to play.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Linebackers

The Chiefs' Nick Bolton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Raiders.

The Texans' Christian Harris (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Patriots' Matthew Judon (biceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Giants' Micah McFadden (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Vikings' Marcus Davenport (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.