Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Molden headshot

Elijah Molden Injury: Season-ending injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Molden will not play again this season after suffering a broken fibula in the Chargers' win over the Patriots on Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Molden's 2024 campaign will come to an early end, with the Washington product recording career highs across the board, with 75 combined tackles and seven passes defended, including three interceptions in 15 games. The Chargers will now likely turn to Eddie Jackson, who recently joined the team after being released by the Ravens in November.

Elijah Molden
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now