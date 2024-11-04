Elijah Moore News: Lots of targets, few catches

Moore caught three of nine targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9.

Moore has received healthy level of targets the last three weeks, averaging nine per contest, and amassed 154 yards during that stretch. That increase in attention was expected after the Browns traded Amari Cooper but not warranted. Outside of a few random efforts during Moore's 26-game stay in Cleveland, he's been unremarkable. The wide receiver is in the final year of a two-year contract and could be a candidate for trade with the NFL deadline looming Tuesday.