Emanuel Wilson News: Gets extra work Sunday

Wilson rushed nine times for 41 yards in Sunday's 38-10 rout of the 49ers.

Starter Josh Jacobs was the star of Sunday's win by eclipsing 100 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. He did leave the game briefly in the second half due to cramping, opening the door for Wilson to get a handful of extra touches he might not have otherwise. Even with a short week approaching, Jacobs figures to be fine for Thursday's tilt against the Dolphins, which would leave Wilson in another low-usage situation on Thanksgiving.