Emari Demercado headshot

Emari Demercado Injury: Has back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Demercado was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado dealt with a shoulder issue last week, but it didn't stop him from suiting up this past Sunday at Seattle. While he matched fellow reserve RB Trey Benson's nine offensive snaps, Demercado recorded a single carry versus the rookie's four rushes. Per usual, James Conner led the way with 40 (of 58) plays and 12 touches for 49 yards from scrimmage. Assuming Demercado puts this new health concern behind him, he likely won't be afforded enough looks to produce Sunday in Minnesota.

Emari Demercado
Arizona Cardinals
