Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks Injury: Could return in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Kendricks (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kendricks opened the Cowboys' week of practice with a DNP after missing the Week 16 win over the Buccaneers due to a calf injury. However, the veteran linebacker upgraded to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he could return for Sunday's divisional matchup. Kendricks would be a significant addition to an already hot Cowboys defense, having recorded 124 total tackles in 13 appearances this season. If the 32-year-old is able to suit up in Week 17, he's likely to serve as Dallas' top inside linebacker.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
