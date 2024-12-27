Eric Kendricks Injury: Could return in Week 17

Kendricks (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kendricks opened the Cowboys' week of practice with a DNP after missing the Week 16 win over the Buccaneers due to a calf injury. However, the veteran linebacker upgraded to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he could return for Sunday's divisional matchup. Kendricks would be a significant addition to an already hot Cowboys defense, having recorded 124 total tackles in 13 appearances this season. If the 32-year-old is able to suit up in Week 17, he's likely to serve as Dallas' top inside linebacker.