Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks News: Active for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Kendricks (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After not playing in Week 16, Kendricks didn't practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Even with Dallas out of playoff contention, the veteran linebacker will suit up for Sunday's divisional showdown. Over 13 appearances this season, Kendricks has recorded 124 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

