Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks News: Suiting up in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 12:22pm

Kendricks (groin/shoulder) is listed as active Thursday versus the Giants.

Kendrick missed both walkthroughs and Wednesday's practice this week due to groin and shoulder injuries, but neither of them will stop him from being available for the 11th time in 12 games this season. Overall, he has four double-digit tackle tallies en route to 97 stops, including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception on the campaign.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
