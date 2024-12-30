Eric Kendricks News: Tallies nine tackles vs. Philly

Kendricks registered nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Eagles.

Kendricks returned from a one-game absence due to a calf injury and co-led the Cowboys in tackling with Malik Hooker during Sunday's blowout loss. Kendricks has logged at least eight combined tackles in 13 of 14 regular-season games, and on the year he's up to 133 tackles (68 solo), including 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses (including two interceptions), three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The 2015 second-round pick will look to surpass his career-best tackling output from 2021 with the Vikings (143 combined tackles across 15 regular-season games) in Week 18 against the Commanders.