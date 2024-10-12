Evan Engram Injury: Appears on track to play

Engram (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup in London against the Bears, is trending towards playing, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports.

Fantasy managers still must check in on the tight end's status before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in London, but this seems to echo the optimism head coach Doug Pederson had regarding Engram making his return after a four-game absence. Should the veteran tight end be cleared to return, Brenton Strange would wind up operating in a reserve capacity.