Evan Engram Injury: Coach optimistic for Week 6

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he's optimistic Evan Engram (hamstring) will be cleared to play Sunday against the Bears in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Engram hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in pregame warmups for Week 2, but last season's league leader in receptions among tight ends (114) is nearing a return. Brenton Strange has posted 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last four games while filling in for Engram. If Pederson's optimism is backed up by full practice participation from Engram once the Jaguars begin their Week 6 preparation Wednesday, the tight end may be able to avoid the injury report altogether.