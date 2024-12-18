Evan Engram Injury: Gets surgery on shoulder

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Engram underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Engram was ruled out for the Jaguars' final four games of the season when he was placed on injured reserve Saturday, though it wasn't immediately known if he would get surgery to address the labrum tear. With the procedure now confirmed, Engram will likely be shut down from activity for a few weeks before beginning a rehab program. Pederson said he expects Engram to be a full participant when the Jaguars begin their offseason program in the spring, when the 30-year-old tight end will be heading into the final season of the three-year, $41.25 million extension he signed in July 2023. After turning in a career-best 114-catch, 963-yard season in 2023, Engram took a big step back statistically in 2024, but he was still a usable fantasy starter in PPR formats with a 47-365-1 receiving line on 64 targets over nine appearances.