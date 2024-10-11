Evan Engram Injury: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Engram (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier this week that coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that Engram would be available this weekend. However, given that the TE is officially listed as questionable, his Week 6 status won't be confirmed until the Jaguars' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 9:30 AM ET kickoff in London.