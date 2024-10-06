Evan Engram Injury: Missing fourth straight game

Engram (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Engram took a step forward in his recovery from a hamstring injury this week by logging a trio of limited practices, but the Jaguars determined that the tight end needed at least one more game off to heal up. With Engram out for a fourth straight contest, Brenton Strange should serve as the Jaguars' top pass-catching tight end. Engram's absence could also open up more looks in the short and intermediate areas of the field for Christian Kirk, who has amassed 22 targets over the past two contests.