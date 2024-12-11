Evan Engram Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Head coach Doug Pederson said Engram won't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

While Engram will be a spectator for the Jaguars' first practice session of the week, Pederson expects the tight end to play Sunday against the Jets. Engram -- who caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in a Week 14 win over the Titans -- has two more chances to practice ahead of the contest, but unless he's a full participant by Friday, he'll likely head into the weekend with an injury designation.