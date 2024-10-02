Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Evan Engram headshot

Evan Engram Injury: Returns to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 6:42pm

Engram (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Engram, who last saw game action Week 1, was unable to practice last week, so his involvement in Wednesday's session offers hope that he could play Sunday against the Colts. The tight end has two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of the contest, though he'll presumably need to put in a full session by Friday in order to avoid a Week 5 injury designation.

Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News