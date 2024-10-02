Evan Engram Injury: Returns to limited practice

Engram (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Engram, who last saw game action Week 1, was unable to practice last week, so his involvement in Wednesday's session offers hope that he could play Sunday against the Colts. The tight end has two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of the contest, though he'll presumably need to put in a full session by Friday in order to avoid a Week 5 injury designation.