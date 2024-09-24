Evan Engram Injury: Status for Week 4 uncertain

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday "it'll be close" when asked whether Engram (hamstring) will be ready to retake the field for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Engram has missed back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury and now faces a short week of rest to try and get healthy in time for Sunday's pivotal road matchup against Houston. The veteran tight end hasn't yet resumed practicing in any capacity since injuring his hamstring during a Week 2 pregame warmup. With Engram unavailable during Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills, Brenton Strange started at tight end and hauled in two of five targets for 12 yards and a touchdown, the second score of his career.