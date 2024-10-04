Evan Engram Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Engram (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Engram has been sidelined since he sustained a hamstring injury during pregame warmups before a Week 2 matchup with the Browns, but three consecutive limited practices this week put him on a path to return this Sunday. His status will be confirmed, one way or another, approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and it remains to be seen what kind of workload he can handle if he's deemed active.