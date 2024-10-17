Evan Engram Injury: Still limited in practice

Engram (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Engram still hasn't been a full practice participant since injuring his hamstring in pregame warmups Week 2, but he finally returned to action this past Sunday and caught each of his 10 targets for 102 yards in a 35-16 loss to the Bears. He handled 62 percent snap share and 75 percent route share, playing deep into the fourth quarter without any hint of an injury aggravation/setback. Engram seems on track to play again this Sunday against the Patriots, but an injury designation remains possible given his continued limitations in practice.