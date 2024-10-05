Fantasy Football
Evan Engram Injury: Trending toward not playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 5, 2024 at 5:55pm

Engram (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is not expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Engram sustained the hamstring injury during pregame warmups back in Week 2, and now it seems as if the talented tight end could be out a fourth consecutive week as a result. Brenton Strange has taken over as the clear starter in his absence, tallying eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown across 14 targets, but his target share has dipped each of the past two weeks.

Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
