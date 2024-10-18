Fantasy Football
Evan Engram News: Cleared to play Week 7

Engram (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Engram had a productive return from a four-week absence due to a hamstring injury in Jacksonville's 35-16 loss to the Bears this past Sunday, logging 10 catches for 102 yards. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday by the same injury but has been cleared for action Sunday after a full practice Friday, sparing Engram's fantasy managers the headache of getting up early to check on his status before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Wembley Stadium in England.

